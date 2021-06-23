PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.93

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 18421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

PAVM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $577.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.29.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

