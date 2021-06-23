Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Trading Down 3.2%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 10,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,284,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

