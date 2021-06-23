Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.