PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £124.74 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £124.74 ($162.97).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Nick Wiles bought 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £124.11 ($162.15).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £129.15 ($168.74).

PayPoint stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 586.95 ($7.67). The company had a trading volume of 55,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,763.32. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 717.45 ($9.37). The company has a market capitalization of £402.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

