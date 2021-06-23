PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $260,108.37 and $2,340.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00112019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00173103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.89 or 1.00204836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.