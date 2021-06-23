Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,105,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $59,695,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.