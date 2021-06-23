Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

