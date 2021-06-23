Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,424 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

