Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,065 Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS VINO opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.75. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07.
Gaucho Group Profile
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO).
Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.