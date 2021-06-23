Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,065 Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VINO opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.75. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07.

Gaucho Group Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

