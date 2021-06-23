Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

