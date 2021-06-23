Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,942 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

