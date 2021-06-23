Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

