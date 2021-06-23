Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,076 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. 12,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

