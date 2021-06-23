Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 1.06% of CryoLife worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,692. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

CRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

