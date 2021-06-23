Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,903. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

