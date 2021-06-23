Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 13,175 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $37,523,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $7,558,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 268,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 85,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

