Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,770 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Colfax worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. 3,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,933. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,677 shares of company stock worth $13,842,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

