Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 133.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,428 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

