Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.