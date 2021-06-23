Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,565 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 194.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

NYSE:BA opened at $243.78 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

