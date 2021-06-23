Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 14,254 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

