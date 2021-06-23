Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pentair worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 464,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 164,547 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Pentair by 37.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

NYSE:PNR opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

