Peony (PNY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $66,263.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 46.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Peony has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $66,263.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001215 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,716,594 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

