Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $47.13 on Major Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $47.13 or 0.00143812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $659,756.69 and $153,386.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.