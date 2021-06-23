Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.22 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 2,251,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.