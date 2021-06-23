Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.22 billion.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 2,251,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
