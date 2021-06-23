Peter S. Ho Sells 5,833 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.35. 133,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,156. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

