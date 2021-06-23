Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 90.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337,517 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,120,119. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

