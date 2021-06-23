Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.31. Phillips 66 reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.