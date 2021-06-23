Pier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 154,534 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 154,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,103. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

