Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 57.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 293,651 shares during the quarter. Marten Transport comprises approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marten Transport by 563.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,696,000 after acquiring an additional 433,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 204.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 305,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

MRTN traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,731. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

