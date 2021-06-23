Pier Capital LLC Buys 5,195 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,866,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.62. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

