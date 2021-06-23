Pier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation comprises 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Brooks Automation worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. 8,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,168. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

