Pier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

