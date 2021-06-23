Pier Capital LLC Purchases 4,945 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after buying an additional 217,587 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Shares of CDLX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.12. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,660,430.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,423. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

