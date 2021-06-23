Pier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 143,839 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,720,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Power Integrations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 3,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,300. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.