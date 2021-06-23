Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $70.78 and last traded at $71.09. 49,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,784,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

Specifically, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,829,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,764 shares of company stock worth $49,834,666 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

