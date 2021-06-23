Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ellington Financial Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ellington Financial in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of EFC opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

