Piper Sandler Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

