Pirate Chain Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $646.42 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00010376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00328886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00180691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00106977 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,142,255 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

