Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.70

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 32063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$479.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,999.43%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

