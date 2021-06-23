Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

