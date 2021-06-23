Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.93. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 168,552 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $277,955.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

