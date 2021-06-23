Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Polaris worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Polaris by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.21. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

