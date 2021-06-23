PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0018

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $70,720.99 and $5,877.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00109313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00159503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,528.48 or 0.99767751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002695 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars.

