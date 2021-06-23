PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWFL shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $253.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.