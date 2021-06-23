PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1,000.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,915 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.00% of PRA Health Sciences worth $98,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAH. Mizuho lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRAH traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.15. 22,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,635. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

