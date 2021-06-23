Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.20

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.20 and last traded at C$50.13, with a volume of 57112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$664.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -4.8699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

