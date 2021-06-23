Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 52.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.