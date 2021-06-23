Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMOIY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS PMOIY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The company has a market capitalization of $300.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

