Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

PVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $105,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

